Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali’s Junta Cracks Down on Freedom of Expression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Posters advertising the magazine Jeune Afrique in Kigali, Rwanda, August 2, 2018. © 2018 Jacques Nkinzingabo/AFP via Getty Images Last week, Mali’s military junta moved to limit the ability of everyday people to get information from one of the most influential news outlets covering African affairs.On January 16, the Ministry of Territorial Administration issued a decree banning the circulation and distribution of Jeune Afrique “in all its forms,” citing “the need to preserve public order.” The ministry accused the outlet of “terrorism apology” and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
