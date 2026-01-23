Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Police Arbitrarily Detain Peaceful Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators march in Tblisi, Georgia, on January 10,2026. © 2024 Sebastien Canaud/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Berlin) – Georgian authorities are using newly adopted restrictions on public assemblies to arbitrarily detain and harass peaceful demonstrators, effectively making the right to protest in Georgia increasingly difficult and dangerous, Human Rights Watch said today.Amendments adopted on December 12, 2025, to the Law on Assemblies and Manifestations grant police sweeping discretion to restrict protests on roadways and pedestrian areas, including sidewalks,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA: Expansion of Global Gag Rule will threaten lives and rights of millions worldwide
~ Cambodia Finalizes Process to Arbitrarily Strip Citizenship
~ Mali’s Junta Cracks Down on Freedom of Expression
~ Help Needed for Flood-Affected Women in Southern Africa
~ Saipan: the story behind Roy Keane’s World Cup walkout on Ireland’s football team
~ Are meat eaters really more likely to live to 100 than non-meat eaters, as a recent study suggests?
~ One country is trying to outlaw political lying, without curbing free speech
~ Love, fear, anger and hope: how emotions influence climate action
~ A century ago, John Logie Baird achieved a landmark moment in television history. The viewers weren’t convinced
~ Copper peptides: these powerful molecules are worth the skincare hype
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter