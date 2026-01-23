Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Help Needed for Flood-Affected Women in Southern Africa

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vehicles lined up along the flood-damaged road that connects Maputo province to the rest of the country, Mozambique, January 17, 2026. © 2026 AP Photo Prolonged heavy rains have caused deadly flooding across Southern Africa. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, most of them in Mozambique, where more than half a million have already been displaced. Gender inequality already leads to women being disproportionately affected by climate disasters. This week, I visited some of the school buildings that are being used as accommodation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
