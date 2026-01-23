Tolerance.ca
Saipan: the story behind Roy Keane’s World Cup walkout on Ireland’s football team

By Brian Thornton, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, University of Winchester
Don’t make the mistake of thinking Saipan is a film about the brutal second world war battle on this small Pacific island. It is, in fact, the tale of a ridiculous and heartbreaking football bust-up that almost tore a country apart.

On one side was Irishman Roy Keane, one of the greatest footballers of his generation. Captain of the Ireland team,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
