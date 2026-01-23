Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are meat eaters really more likely to live to 100 than non-meat eaters, as a recent study suggests?

By Chloe Casey, Lecturer in Nutrition and Behaviour, Bournemouth University
A study links plant-based diets to lower odds of reaching 100 – but the result depends on age, weight and how plant-based diets are followed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA: Expansion of Global Gag Rule will threaten lives and rights of millions worldwide
~ Cambodia Finalizes Process to Arbitrarily Strip Citizenship
~ Mali’s Junta Cracks Down on Freedom of Expression
~ Georgia: Police Arbitrarily Detain Peaceful Protesters
~ Help Needed for Flood-Affected Women in Southern Africa
~ Saipan: the story behind Roy Keane’s World Cup walkout on Ireland’s football team
~ One country is trying to outlaw political lying, without curbing free speech
~ Love, fear, anger and hope: how emotions influence climate action
~ A century ago, John Logie Baird achieved a landmark moment in television history. The viewers weren’t convinced
~ Copper peptides: these powerful molecules are worth the skincare hype
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter