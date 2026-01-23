Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A century ago, John Logie Baird achieved a landmark moment in television history. The viewers weren’t convinced

By Donald McLean, Honorary Lecturer in Early Television, University of Glasgow
In Soho, London, 100 years ago, John Logie Baird’s mechanical television system broadcast recognisable human faces for the first time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA: Expansion of Global Gag Rule will threaten lives and rights of millions worldwide
~ Cambodia Finalizes Process to Arbitrarily Strip Citizenship
~ Mali’s Junta Cracks Down on Freedom of Expression
~ Georgia: Police Arbitrarily Detain Peaceful Protesters
~ Help Needed for Flood-Affected Women in Southern Africa
~ Saipan: the story behind Roy Keane’s World Cup walkout on Ireland’s football team
~ Are meat eaters really more likely to live to 100 than non-meat eaters, as a recent study suggests?
~ One country is trying to outlaw political lying, without curbing free speech
~ Love, fear, anger and hope: how emotions influence climate action
~ Copper peptides: these powerful molecules are worth the skincare hype
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter