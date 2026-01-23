Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran protests are not just about economics – they’re a full-blown ideological crisis

By Mahsa Ghaffari, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Portsmouth
Iran’s young population is educated and connected to the world: even state violence cannot deny their freedom in the long run.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
