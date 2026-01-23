Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed new mission will create artificial solar eclipses in space

By Nicola Baresi, Lecturer in Orbital Mechanics, Surrey Space Centre, University of Surrey
Huw Morgan, Reader in Physical Sciences, Aberystwyth University
Lucie Green, Professor of Physics, UCL
When a solar storm strikes Earth, it can disrupt technology that’s vital for our daily lives. Solar storms occur when magnetic fields and electrically charged particles collide with the Earth’s magnetic field. This type of event falls into the category known as “space weather”.

The Earth is currently experiencing one of the most intense solar storms of the past two decades, reminding us…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
