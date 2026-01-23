Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICE immigration tactics are shocking more Americans as US-Mexico border operations move north

By Kelsey Norman, Fellow for the Middle East, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University
Nicholas R. Micinski, Assistant Professor of Human Rights and Cultural Relations, American University
Over the past year, images of masked, heavily armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting men, women and children – outside of courts, at schools and homes – have become common across the United States.

The video of an ICE agent shooting and killing Renee Nicole Good – a…The Conversation


