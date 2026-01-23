Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela inflates release figures as political prisoners remain in limbo

By Gabriela Mesones Rojo
As Venezuelan authorities claim a mass release of political prisoners, families wait outside detention centers without answers, or guarantees. Behind the government’s discourse of reconciliation, uncertainty and fear persist.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA: Expansion of Global Gag Rule will threaten lives and rights of millions worldwide
~ Cambodia Finalizes Process to Arbitrarily Strip Citizenship
~ Mali’s Junta Cracks Down on Freedom of Expression
~ Georgia: Police Arbitrarily Detain Peaceful Protesters
~ Help Needed for Flood-Affected Women in Southern Africa
~ Saipan: the story behind Roy Keane’s World Cup walkout on Ireland’s football team
~ Are meat eaters really more likely to live to 100 than non-meat eaters, as a recent study suggests?
~ One country is trying to outlaw political lying, without curbing free speech
~ Love, fear, anger and hope: how emotions influence climate action
~ A century ago, John Logie Baird achieved a landmark moment in television history. The viewers weren’t convinced
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter