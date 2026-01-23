Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stealth tax rises are on the horizon for Scotland ahead of its election

By Karl Matikonis, Assistant Professor in Accountancy and Taxation, University College Dublin
When Scotland’s finance secretary, Shona Robison, delivered the Scottish budget for 2026-27 on January 13, she framed it as a budget for families that would ease pressure on household finances. Coming only a few months before the Scottish parliamentary elections in May, this budget is especially significant.

On income tax, the message from the Scottish National Party-led government was clear. Hitting out at recent UK national budgets, Robison argued, correctly, that freezing income tax thresholds means that more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela inflates release figures as political prisoners remain in limbo
~ ‘We want you arrested because we said so’ – how ICE’s policy on raiding whatever homes it wants violates a basic constitutional right, according to a former federal judge
~ Starmer’s response to Trump’s Greenland outburst shows good old British pragmatism only goes so far
~ The rise of Reza Pahlavi: Iranian opposition leader or opportunist?
~ Dealing with a difficult relationship? Here’s how psychology says you can shift the dynamic
~ Rheumatoid arthritis has no cure – but researchers are homing in on preventing it
~ Feeling unprepared for the AI boom? You’re not alone
~ Is being virtuous good for you – or just people around you? A study suggests traits like compassion may support your own well-being
~ Doing things alone is on the rise, and businesses should pay more attention to that – even on Valentine’s Day
~ How romanticised images of London fog shaped the way we see polluted air
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter