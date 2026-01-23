UK earmarks £1.5 billion in arts funding until 2030 – expert panel responds
By Adam Behr, Reader in Music, Politics and Socieity, Newcastle University
Charlie Gregson, Senior Lecturer in Museum Studies, Nottingham Trent University
Wanja Kimani, PhD Candidate in Fine Art, Chelsea College of Arts, University of the Arts London, University of the Arts London
The UK government has announced a £1.5 billion funding package for the arts, which it says marks a turning point after a decade of underinvestment. Spread across five years from 2025 to 2030, the money includes £600 million for national museums and other organisations backed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. A further £160 million has been set aside for regional and local museums.
While many cultural leaders have applauded…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 23, 2026