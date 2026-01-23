Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your brain can be trained, much like your muscles – a neurologist explains how to boost your brain health

By Joanna Fong-Isariyawongse, Associate Professor of Neurology, University of Pittsburgh
Challenging the brain by exposing it to new situations, tasks and skills can improve its efficiency, much like strength training does for our muscles. But maximum efficiency requires optimal rest.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
