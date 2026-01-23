Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Authorities unleash heavily militarized clampdown to hide protest massacres

By Amnesty International
Since 8-9 January 2026, when the Iranian authorities committed mass unlawful killings on an unprecedented scale to crush […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
