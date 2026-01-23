Tolerance.ca
Robert Burns and Mary, Queen of Scots: how the poet shaped the enduring cultural legacy of the executed monarch

By Kate Kane, PhD Candidate in Scottish Literature, University of Glasgow
Internationally synonymous with Scottish identity, Robert Burns is Scotland’s national bard, a status he has achieved through his popularity since his death in 1796. He wrote some of the country’s most famous poems, including the satirical ode, Address to a Haggis and the rousing Scots Wha Hae. His most well-known work, the emotive Auld Lang Syne, is belted out the world over every New Year’s Eve.

On the 25th of January each year, Scots celebrate his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
