Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

OpenAI will put ads in ChatGPT. This opens a new door for dangerous influence

By Raffaele F Ciriello, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Kathryn Backholer, Co-Director, Global Centre for Preventive Health and Nutrition, Deakin University
OpenAI has announced plans to introduce advertising in ChatGPT in the United States. Ads will appear on the free version and the low-cost Go tier, but not for Pro, Business, or Enterprise subscribers.

The company says ads will be clearly separated from chatbot responses and will not influence outputs. It has also pledged not to sell user conversations, to let users turn off personalised ads, and to avoid ads for users under 18 or around sensitive topics such as health and politics.


© The Conversation -
