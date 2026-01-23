OpenAI will put ads in ChatGPT. This opens a new door for dangerous influence
By Raffaele F Ciriello, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Kathryn Backholer, Co-Director, Global Centre for Preventive Health and Nutrition, Deakin University
OpenAI has announced plans to introduce advertising in ChatGPT in the United States. Ads will appear on the free version and the low-cost Go tier, but not for Pro, Business, or Enterprise subscribers.
The company says ads will be clearly separated from chatbot responses and will not influence outputs. It has also pledged not to sell user conversations, to let users turn off personalised ads, and to avoid ads for users under 18 or around sensitive topics such as health and politics.
