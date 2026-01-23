Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Mount Maunganui tragedy reminds us landslides are NZ’s deadliest natural hazard

By Martin Brook, Professor of Applied Geology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Tragic slips in the Bay of Plenty highlight how geology, heavy rainfall and climate change are combining to amplify a largely hidden risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ OpenAI will put ads in ChatGPT. This opens a new door for dangerous influence
~ Yes, feral cats and foxes really have driven many Australian mammals to extinction
~ Writers Victoria has been defunded – but writers’ centres are ‘fundamental’ to literary culture
~ Why Greenland plays an outsized role in climate change science
~ Scott Morrison and Dan Andrews got it wrong. Here are 7 ways to get crisis leadership right
~ Trump’s Board of Peace launches into a warring world
~ Trump’s Greenland grab is part of a new space race – and the stakes are getting higher
~ Australia’s New Hate Crime Laws Need Human Rights Monitoring
~ What a US military base lost under Greenland’s ice sheet reveals about the island’s real strategic importance
~ Blaming ‘wine moms’ for ICE protest violence is another baseless, misogynist myth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter