Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Writers Victoria has been defunded – but writers’ centres are ‘fundamental’ to literary culture

By Angela Glindemann, PhD Candidate, Creative Writing, RMIT University
Authors Hannah Kent and Toni Jordan got their start through writers centre initiatives. If Victoria loses its centre, it will be the only mainland state without one.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Greenland plays an outsized role in climate change science
~ Scott Morrison and Dan Andrews got it wrong. Here are 7 ways to get crisis leadership right
~ Trump’s Board of Peace launches into a warring world
~ Trump’s Greenland grab is part of a new space race – and the stakes are getting higher
~ Australia’s New Hate Crime Laws Need Human Rights Monitoring
~ What a US military base lost under Greenland’s ice sheet reveals about the island’s real strategic importance
~ Blaming ‘wine moms’ for ICE protest violence is another baseless, misogynist myth
~ Donald Trump’s Board of Peace signed at Davos – key points I took away from my visit to the ski resort
~ Questions are being raised about microplastics studies – here’s what’s solid science and what isn’t
~ Signs that Trump’s economic policies are alienating his rural Maga base
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter