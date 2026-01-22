Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Greenland plays an outsized role in climate change science

By Will de Freitas, Environment + Energy Editor, The Conversation
This roundup of The Conversation’s climate coverage was first published in our award-winning weekly climate action newsletter, Imagine.

“Observing Greenland from a helicopter,” one scientist wrote last year, “the main problem is one of comprehending scale. I thought we were skimming low over the waves of a fjord, before … realising what I suspected were floating shards of ice were in fact icebergs the size of office blocks. I thought we were hovering high in the sky over a featureless icy plane below, before bumping down gently onto ice only a few metres below us.”


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scott Morrison and Dan Andrews got it wrong. Here are 7 ways to get crisis leadership right
~ Trump’s Board of Peace launches into a warring world
~ Trump’s Greenland grab is part of a new space race – and the stakes are getting higher
~ Australia’s New Hate Crime Laws Need Human Rights Monitoring
~ What a US military base lost under Greenland’s ice sheet reveals about the island’s real strategic importance
~ Blaming ‘wine moms’ for ICE protest violence is another baseless, misogynist myth
~ Donald Trump’s Board of Peace signed at Davos – key points I took away from my visit to the ski resort
~ Questions are being raised about microplastics studies – here’s what’s solid science and what isn’t
~ Signs that Trump’s economic policies are alienating his rural Maga base
~ From lunar nights to Martian dust storms: why batteries struggle in space
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter