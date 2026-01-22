Tolerance.ca
Scott Morrison and Dan Andrews got it wrong. Here are 7 ways to get crisis leadership right

By Toby Newstead, Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Tasmania
Suze Wilson, Associate Professor, School of Management and Marketing Te Kahui Kahurangi, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Five years ago, as Australia burned through the catastrophic Black Summer bushfires, then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison was photographed relaxing on a Hawaiian beach.

When he returned, his now-infamous words – “I don’t hold a hose, mate” – epitomised a crisis leadership approach that came across as being built on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
