Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s New Hate Crime Laws Need Human Rights Monitoring

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A vote in progress in the House of Representatives at Parliament House on January 20, 2026, in Canberra, Australia. © 2026 Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images This week, Australia passed new laws that expand government authority to ban hate groups and impose tougher penalties for hate crimes. The legislation is part of the government’s response to Sydney’s Bondi Beach mass shooting in December when two gunmen killed 15 people at celebrations for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.States are obligated under international human rights law to protect people from racial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What a US military base lost under Greenland’s ice sheet reveals about the island’s real strategic importance
~ Blaming ‘wine moms’ for ICE protest violence is another baseless, misogynist myth
~ Donald Trump’s Board of Peace signed at Davos – key points I took away from my visit to the ski resort
~ Questions are being raised about microplastics studies – here’s what’s solid science and what isn’t
~ Signs that Trump’s economic policies are alienating his rural Maga base
~ From lunar nights to Martian dust storms: why batteries struggle in space
~ Is AI hurting your ability to think? How to reclaim your brain
~ The House of Lords has voted to stop under 16s using social media – what happens now?
~ Why failure is a necessary ingredient for success – especially in the era of AI
~ How will weight-loss jabs change the food industry?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter