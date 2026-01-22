Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to get managers to say yes to flexible work arrangements, according to new research

By Melissa A. Wheeler, Senior Lecturer, Graduate School of Business and Law, RMIT University
Anne Bardoel, Adjunct Professor of Human Resource Management, Swinburne University of Technology
Asanka Gunasekara, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management/People Analytics, RMIT University
Lindsie Arthur, Postdoctoral Researcher, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
For many employees, flexibility is no longer a nice-to-have luxury but a fundamental requirement. Yet many requests are still being turned down.The Conversation


