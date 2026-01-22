Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Digital ‘tokenisation’ is reshaping the global financial industry. Is NZ ready?

By Murat Ungor, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Otago
Olena Onishchenko, Senior Lecturer in Finance, University of Otago
Tokenisation works by converting real assets into tradeable digital tokens. But New Zealand’s regulatory uncertainty risks investment billions migrating offshore.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
