Kazakhstan: Drop charges against Atajurt activists facing up to 10 years in prison for peaceful protest

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the start of the trial of 19 activists from the Kazakhstani human rights group Atajurt, who are being prosecuted for taking part in a peaceful protest calling for the release of a detained Kazakhstani citizen in China, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “The Kazakhstani authorities must urgently […] The post Kazakhstan: Drop charges against Atajurt activists facing up to 10 years in prison for peaceful protest appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
