Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hacking the grid: How digital sabotage turns infrastructure into a weapon

By Saman Zonouz, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity and Privacy and Electrical and Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
The US used a cyberattack to turn off power in Caracas during the raid to seize Maduro. The US grid is also vulnerable to this kind of attack.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
