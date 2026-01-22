Tolerance.ca
Companies are already using agentic AI to make decisions, but governance is lagging behind

By Murugan Anandarajan, Professor of Decision Sciences and Management Information Systems, Drexel University
Businesses are acting fast to adopt agentic AI – artificial intelligence systems that work without human guidance – but have been much slower to put governance in place to oversee them, a new survey shows. That mismatch is a major source of risk in AI adoption. In my view, it’s also a business opportunity.


