Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paying attention to birdsong while walking in nature can boost wellbeing, my research shows

By Christoph Randler, Professor, Department of Biology, University of Tübingen
There’s no question that being in nature is good for wellbeing. Research shows that experiencing nature and listening to natural sounds can relax us.

A key reason for these benefits may be because of the appeal of birds and their pleasant songs that we hear when in nature.

Studies show that people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
