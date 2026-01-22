Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colonial tax records hold 3 lessons for South Africa today – economic historian

By Johan Fourie, Professor, Department of Economics, Stellenbosch University
In 1825, a tax collector compiling a census in South Africa’s Cape Colony paused to write a poem in the margin of his work. In it, he complained about the idle chatter of townsmen in Stellenbosch and uncooperative taxpayers. It is a tiny window on the regular frustrations of a 19th-century taxman. But the poem survives only because the bureaucracy did.

Year after year, from the 1660s to the 1840s, local officials appointed by the Dutch East India Company and, after 1806, the British colonial government, recorded settler households, their harvests and their labour obligations in ledgers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kazakhstan: Drop charges against Atajurt activists facing up to 10 years in prison for peaceful protest
~ When it comes to developing policies on AI in K-12, schools are largely on their own
~ US turns its back on global efforts for women and children terrorized by violence and conflict
~ A government can choose to investigate the killing of a protester − or choose to blame the victim and pin it all on ‘domestic terrorism’
~ Trump’s insistence on personal loyalty from ambassadors could crimp US foreign policy
~ Hacking the grid: How digital sabotage turns infrastructure into a weapon
~ Lebanon’s orchards have been burnt, wildlife habitat destroyed by Israeli strikes – raising troubling international law questions
~ Companies are already using agentic AI to make decisions, but governance is lagging behind
~ AI-induced cultural stagnation is no longer speculation − it’s already happening
~ ‘Expertise’ shouldn’t be a bad word – expert consensus guides science and society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter