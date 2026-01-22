Why the establishment of a national school for civil servants matters
By Matthew Flinders, Founding Director of the Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
Ian C Elliott, Senior Lecturer in Public Administration, University of Glasgow
Rebecca Riley, Professor Enterprise, Engagement, and Impact, University of Birmingham
Public administration has never been the glitziest or most immediately attractive discipline to study. With this in mind, the government’s announcement that it intends to establish a new National School of Government and Public Services (NSGPS) – in-house training for civil servants – is easily overlooked as little more than administrative tinkering in a world beset by uncertainty and turbulence.
And yet to see this announcement as little more than peripheral politics would be wrong: it matters.…
