Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Trial of Tiananmen activists a cynical attempt to erase historical memory

By Amnesty International
The prosecution of Hong Kong activists for commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown is a further escalation in the authorities’ weaponization of national security laws to silence dissent, Amnesty International said today at the opening of the activists’ trial. Lawyer Chow Hang-tung and trade unionist Lee Cheuk-yan have been detained for more than four years awaiting […] The post Hong Kong: Trial of Tiananmen activists a cynical attempt to erase historical memory appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why people with dementia wander – and how families can keep them safe
~ Grattan on Friday: Coalition split is massive blow for Ley but the fault lies with Littleproud
~ Children Affected by Ethiopia Mine Pollution Need Justice
~ Donor Nation Cuts to Global Health Financing Affect Millions
~ Instead of a marriage, the Coalition should be an on-again, off-again affair
~ From grand harbour spectacular to intimate perfection: the varied dance at Sydney Festival 2026
~ Carney’s rallying cry to ‘middle powers’ includes Australia - and we should heed his call
~ Trump sows ‘chaotic cruelty’ while Canadian PM Carney reminds the world it doesn’t have to play along
~ Beneath Antarctica’s largest ice shelf, a hidden ocean is revealing its secrets
~ Mark Carney’s Davos speech marks a major departure from Canada’s usual approach to the U.S.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter