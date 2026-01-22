Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children Affected by Ethiopia Mine Pollution Need Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 16-year-old boy collects water from a spring near Lega Dembi gold mine in the Oromia region of Ethiopia.  © 2020 Tom Gardner People living near Lega Dembi gold mine in Ethiopia’s Oromia region have for years complained about serious health impacts, including children born with long-term health conditions, miscarriages, and stillbirths. Several studies have found high concentrations of toxic chemicals, including cadmium, mercury, lead, and arsenic, in the country’s largest gold mine. Next week, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child will…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
