Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From grand harbour spectacular to intimate perfection: the varied dance at Sydney Festival 2026

By Erin Brannigan, Associate Professor, Theatre and Performance, UNSW Sydney
Of all the arts, dance has a special capacity to create worlds. Centred around the moving body, these worlds draw on other art forms – music, visual art, design, projection – to fill-out visions in time-space.

Dance at this year’s Sydney Festival ranged from a 20 minute, salon-style performance for two dancers, to an outdoor, multimedia, participatory sunset event with Sydney Harbour as a backdrop.

Garrigarrang Badu


Jannawi Dance Clan’s premiere of Garrigarrang Badu by Peta Strachan is the perfect work to orient audiences to the Dharug Country at the heart of Sydney…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Children Affected by Ethiopia Mine Pollution Need Justice
~ Donor Nation Cuts to Global Health Financing Affect Millions
~ Instead of a marriage, the Coalition should be an on-again, off-again affair
~ Carney’s rallying cry to ‘middle powers’ includes Australia - and we should heed his call
~ Trump sows ‘chaotic cruelty’ while Canadian PM Carney reminds the world it doesn’t have to play along
~ Beneath Antarctica’s largest ice shelf, a hidden ocean is revealing its secrets
~ Mark Carney’s Davos speech marks a major departure from Canada’s usual approach to the U.S.
~ Nationals break Coalition, declaring it ‘untenable’ and blaming Ley
~ The United States’ new military strategy is a case of ‘AI peacocking’
~ The World Needs Stronger UN, Not Trump-led ‘Board of Peace’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter