Trump sows ‘chaotic cruelty’ while Canadian PM Carney reminds the world it doesn’t have to play along

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
In a rambling speech, the US president appears to be cooling on his bid to buy Greenland, but still had plenty of fire for a lot of people.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
