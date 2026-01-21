Tolerance.ca
Beneath Antarctica’s largest ice shelf, a hidden ocean is revealing its secrets

By Craig Stevens, Professor in Ocean Physics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau; National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)
Christina Hulbe, Professor and Dean of the School of Surveying (glaciology specialisation), University of Otago
Yingpu Xiahou, PhD Candidate in Physical Oceanography, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
A four-year record from the heart of the Ross Ice Shelf shows how subtle changes could shape future sea level rise, ocean ecosystems – and even our weather.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
