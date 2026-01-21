Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The United States’ new military strategy is a case of ‘AI peacocking’

By Zena Assaad, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, Australian National University
The United States is set to become “the world’s undisputed [artificial intelligence-enabled] fighting force”.

At least that’s the view of the country’s Department of War, which earlier this month released a new strategy to accelerate the deployment of AI for military purposes.

The “AI Acceleration Strategy” sets an unambiguous objective of setting up the US military as the frontrunner in AI warfighting.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
