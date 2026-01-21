Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The World Needs Stronger UN, Not Trump-led ‘Board of Peace’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Donald Trump speaks at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, at the UN headquarters in New York City, on September 23, 2025. © 2025 Laura Brett/Sipa USA via AP Photo Last weekend the United Nations celebrated the 80th anniversary of the General Assembly’s first meeting. The commemoration comes as the world organization established to prevent a repeat of the crimes against humanity and genocide that took place during World War II is under unprecedented attack.The United States played a leading role in establishing the UN. Now, US President Donald…


