Human Rights Observatory

The Need for Progress on Justice and Reparations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The grandchildren of Patrice Emery Lumumba during a session of the Brussels council chamber, in the case concerning the 1961 murder of Lumumba the first elected Prime Minister of the DRC Congo, January 20, 2026. © 2026 by Benoit Doppagne/Belga/Sipa USA via AP Photo On January 20, a Belgian court held a closed-door hearing to determine whether to pursue a criminal case against the last living former Belgian official for his alleged involvement in the 1961 assassination of the first democratically elected prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
