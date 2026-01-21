Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Assembly president defends multilateralism, UN Charter in Davos

From Davos, the President of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday warned that the world has entered a “make‑or‑break” moment for multilateralism, saying the rules‑based order can survive only if states speak the truth and act when it’s hard. She called for a cross‑regional alliance to push back against growing lawlessness, disinformation, and power‑based politics.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The World Needs Stronger UN, Not Trump-led ‘Board of Peace’
~ The Need for Progress on Justice and Reparations
~ Shakespeare reinvented: how Chloé Zhao blends East and West philosophies in Hamnet
~ Bearing witness after the witnesses are gone: How to bring Holocaust education home for a new generation
~ Ending dementia stigma could change its trajectory: Cancer’s history shows why
~ Trump’s annexation of Greenland seemed imminent. Now it’s on much shakier ground.
~ In Niger, Your Job or Your Life
~ Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
~ Slanguage: How the use of AI for apologies could cause the ‘Canadian Sorry’ to lose its soul
~ Why AI has not led to mass unemployment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter