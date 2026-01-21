Tolerance.ca
Shakespeare reinvented: how Chloé Zhao blends East and West philosophies in Hamnet

By Yanyan Hong, Adjunct Fellow in Communication, Media and Film Studies, Adelaide University
In Hamnet, Agnes Hathaway (Jessie Buckley) asks William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) to introduce himself by telling her a story. It is her way of seeing who this man really is.

Here, storytelling becomes a mirror held up to the heart. Are we, as human beings, moved by the same things? Are our hearts shaped from the same material?

Chloé Zhao knows how to make people feel. Hamnet sees a new phrase in her artistry, turning a Western literary classic into a quiet meditation on grief, love and the enduring power of art.

From Beijing to the world


Born in Beijing…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
