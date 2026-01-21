Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bearing witness after the witnesses are gone: How to bring Holocaust education home for a new generation

By Chad Gibbs, Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies, College of Charleston
Students respond to history that feels local and personal. There are ways to do that even as Holocaust survivors pass away, one professor writes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The World Needs Stronger UN, Not Trump-led ‘Board of Peace’
~ The Need for Progress on Justice and Reparations
~ UN Assembly president defends multilateralism, UN Charter in Davos
~ Shakespeare reinvented: how Chloé Zhao blends East and West philosophies in Hamnet
~ Ending dementia stigma could change its trajectory: Cancer’s history shows why
~ Trump’s annexation of Greenland seemed imminent. Now it’s on much shakier ground.
~ In Niger, Your Job or Your Life
~ Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
~ Slanguage: How the use of AI for apologies could cause the ‘Canadian Sorry’ to lose its soul
~ Why AI has not led to mass unemployment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter