Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ending dementia stigma could change its trajectory: Cancer’s history shows why

By Saskia Sivananthan, Affiliate Professor, Department of Family Medicine, McGill University
Dementia today occupies the same stigmatized, system-neglected space that cancer did half a century ago. And history shows us that stigma, not simply the absence of cures, delays progress.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The World Needs Stronger UN, Not Trump-led ‘Board of Peace’
~ The Need for Progress on Justice and Reparations
~ UN Assembly president defends multilateralism, UN Charter in Davos
~ Shakespeare reinvented: how Chloé Zhao blends East and West philosophies in Hamnet
~ Bearing witness after the witnesses are gone: How to bring Holocaust education home for a new generation
~ Trump’s annexation of Greenland seemed imminent. Now it’s on much shakier ground.
~ In Niger, Your Job or Your Life
~ Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
~ Slanguage: How the use of AI for apologies could cause the ‘Canadian Sorry’ to lose its soul
~ Why AI has not led to mass unemployment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter