Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s annexation of Greenland seemed imminent. Now it’s on much shakier ground.

By Eric Van Rythoven, Instructor in Political Science, Carleton University
Looking at headlines around the world, it seemed like United States President Donald Trump’s annexation of Greenland was imminent. Buoyed by the success of his military operation to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric and is now threatening tariffs on any nation that opposes him.

Adding insult…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
