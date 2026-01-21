Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Death of Kuki-Zo survivor exposes systemic impunity for sexual violence in Manipur

By Amnesty International
Responding to the death of a 20-year-old Kuki-Zo woman, a victim of sexual violence during Manipur’s May 2023 ethnic violence, Aakar Patel, Chair of the Board at Amnesty International India, said:   “This woman’s death is a devastating indictment of the Indian state’s continuing failure to deliver timely justice to survivors of sexual violence during the ethnic conflict in Manipur. Abducted and gang-raped at the age of 18, she lived her final years […] The post India: Death of Kuki-Zo survivor exposes systemic impunity for sexual violence in Manipur appeared first on Amnesty International.…


© Amnesty International -
