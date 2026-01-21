Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
By Maxime Aubert, Professor of Archaeological Science, Griffith University
Adam Brumm, Professor of Archaeology, Griffith University
Adhi Oktaviana, Research Centre of Archeometry, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Professor in Geochronology and Geochemistry, Southern Cross University
When we think of the world’s oldest art, Europe usually comes to mind, with famous cave paintings in France and Spain often seen as evidence this was the birthplace of symbolic human culture. But new evidence from Indonesia dramatically reshapes this picture.
Our research, published today in the journal Nature, reveals people living in what is now eastern Indonesia were producing rock art significantly earlier than previously demonstrated.
These artists were not only among the world’s first image-makers,…
