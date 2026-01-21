Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi

By Maxime Aubert, Professor of Archaeological Science, Griffith University
Adam Brumm, Professor of Archaeology, Griffith University
Adhi Oktaviana, Research Centre of Archeometry, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Professor in Geochronology and Geochemistry, Southern Cross University
When we think of the world’s oldest art, Europe usually comes to mind, with famous cave paintings in France and Spain often seen as evidence this was the birthplace of symbolic human culture. But new evidence from Indonesia dramatically reshapes this picture.

Our research, published today in the journal Nature, reveals people living in what is now eastern Indonesia were producing rock art significantly earlier than previously demonstrated.

These artists were not only among the world’s first image-makers,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
