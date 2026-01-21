Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After a year of Trump, who are the winners and losers from US tariffs?

By Prachi Agarwal, Research Fellow in International Trade Policy, ODI Global
Jodie Keane, Senior Research Fellow, International Economic Development Group, ODI Global
Maximiliano Mendez-Parra, Researcher at the Centre for the Analysis of Regional Integration at Sussex (CARIS), University of Sussex
The use of tariffs to try to rebalance trade has been a central plank of Trump 2.0 economic policy. But has it worked?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
