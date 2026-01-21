Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I developed an app that uses drone footage to track plastic litter on beaches

By Gerard Dooly, Assistant Professor in Engineering, University of Limerick
Plastic pollution is one of those problems everyone can see, yet few know how to tackle it effectively. I grew up walking the beaches around Tramore in County Waterford, Ireland, where plastic debris has always been part of the coastline, including bottles, fragments of fishing gear and food packaging.

According to the UN, every year 19-23 million tonnes of plastic lands up in lakes, rivers and seas, and it has a huge impact on ecosystems, creating pollution and damaging animal habitats.

Community groups…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Niger, Your Job or Your Life
~ Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
~ Slanguage: How the use of AI for apologies could cause the ‘Canadian Sorry’ to lose its soul
~ Why AI has not led to mass unemployment
~ After a year of Trump, who are the winners and losers from US tariffs?
~ Horses really can smell fear, new study claims, and it changes their behaviour
~ What’s at stake in special educational needs reform
~ One venue, two speeches – how Mark Carney left Donald Trump in the dust in Davos
~ Fear at work is a hidden safety risk — and it helps explain why hazards go unreported
~ NZ is again being soaked this summer – record ocean heat helps explain it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter