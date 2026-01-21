Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Horses really can smell fear, new study claims, and it changes their behaviour

By Roberta Blake, Professor of Animal Performance Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Humans have long believed horses can “smell fear”. Nervous riders are often told to “relax, or the horse will feel it”. Until recently, though, there was little scientific evidence to show whether this was anything more than folklore.

A new study has found that this belief is no myth. Its results show that horses can detect chemical signals linked to human emotions, and that these signals can influence their behaviour and physiology.

Previous research has pointed to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Niger, Your Job or Your Life
~ Humanity’s oldest known cave art has been discovered in Sulawesi
~ Slanguage: How the use of AI for apologies could cause the ‘Canadian Sorry’ to lose its soul
~ Why AI has not led to mass unemployment
~ After a year of Trump, who are the winners and losers from US tariffs?
~ I developed an app that uses drone footage to track plastic litter on beaches
~ What’s at stake in special educational needs reform
~ One venue, two speeches – how Mark Carney left Donald Trump in the dust in Davos
~ Fear at work is a hidden safety risk — and it helps explain why hazards go unreported
~ NZ is again being soaked this summer – record ocean heat helps explain it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter