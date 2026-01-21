Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What’s at stake in special educational needs reform

By Paty Paliokosta, Associate Professor of Special and Inclusive Education, Kingston University
A campaign – backed by celebrities including actress Sally Phillips and broadcaster Chris Packham as well as MPs – is calling on the government not to scrap or reduce education, health and care plans (EHCPs).

These provide legally binding extra support for children with special educational needs. There are fears that this will be a change…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
