Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Snow is vital for the Pyrenees – and it’s disappearing fast

By Josep Bonsoms, Postdoctoral researcher and professor, Universitat de Barcelona
Snow is a defining feature of mountain ranges, and of winter itself for much of the world. But beyond its scenic value, snow plays a vital role in mountain ecosystems, as well as a range of human socioeconomic activity, and it is one of the climatic elements most sensitive to global warming. In recent decades, its quantity, duration and behaviour have all changed significantly.

Snow varies a lot, both in terms of where and when it appears. In the mountains of the Iberia peninsula, winters can be abundantly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
