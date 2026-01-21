Tolerance.ca
The only thing limiting Taylor Swift’s popularity is partisan polarization

By Laurel Elder, Professor of Political Science, Hartwick College
Jeff Gulati, Professor of Sociology, Bentley University
Mary-Kate Lizotte, Professor of Political Science, Augusta University
Steven Greene, Professor of Political Science, North Carolina State University
Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” generated a cultural whirlwind: chart-topping success, social media saturation and frenzied debate over her artistic evolution.

Nonetheless, despite this warm reception, opinions on Swift are deeply polarized by party. Democrats are far more likely to view her positively; Republicans are more…The Conversation


